Olson takes the reigns of the Central football program

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) La Crosse Central will have a new coach leading the charge when football practice begins in two weeks.

Mitch Olson was named the new head coach Tuesday.

Olson has been a defensive assistant at Central for the past six seasons.

He's just the third head coach in the last 26 years for the program.

Olson replaces Tony Servais, who stepped down this summer after taking a position as the dean of students at the school.

"I've been around the game of football every Fall for the past 25 years, starting at five years old as a ball boy. It's something that I love. It's something I'm passionate about. I'm just really excited about this opportunity," Olson said.

Olson inherits a team that went 4-1 during the Alternate Spring season.

The first day of practice for Wisconsin teams is August 2.