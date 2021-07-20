La Crosse FD names vehicle in honor of fallen firefighter

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Fire Dept. honors one of its fallen with a dedication ceremony.

The Department recognized Engineer James McCormick by commemorating his name on the vehicle known as Quint 1. McCormick died in the line of duty on Nov. 28, 1957 during a response to a fire at 612 Ferry St. He experienced chest and stomach pains and was rushed to the hospital where he passed away.

"You think of the impact for a 46-year-old with a spouse and children at home," said Chief Ken Gilliam. "His son was on the department at the time as well, so you start to think about that impact and how the community surrounded those individuals at the time when it happened."

Members of McCormick's family joined the tribute to honor the sacrifice he made protecting the community.