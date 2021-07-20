Listen to different tales at Wisconsin’s longest running Storytelling Festival

(WXOW) - A celebration of stories is coming To La Crosse this Friday and Saturday.

La Crosse's Storytelling Festival returns this weekend for it's 18th year. It's the state's longest running storytelling festival. The Pump House Regional Arts Center will host all events.

On Friday, indulge in scary and spooky stories in 'Tales of the Creepy and Scary.' Stories start at 6:30 p.m. and get progressively more spooky throughout the evening. Diane Breeser will host the evenings stories.

On Saturday, start the day off with children's performances from 10:30 a.m. until 1:50 p.m. Those events will be free for kids.

Multi-age performances will take over in the afternoon, featuring Kevin Kling, August Rubrecht, Kim WeitKamp, and Bil Lepp. Later that evening, the 'LUNA Story Slam' will invite audience members to share their stories.

Adult Cabaret caps off the evening at the Sara Slayton Stage, starting at 5:30 p.m. Michael Scott will emcee night show.

This year will also feature a virtual element to the storytelling festival. Find ticket pricing, a full schedule, and more information right here 2021 Festival Schedule – La Crosse Storytelling Festival (lacrossestoryfest.com)