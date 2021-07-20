Masks made optional at West Salem School District

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - Masks are optional for summer school students at West Salem School District, and for now, that plan will stay when classes start in the fall.

"We still need to make sure that we're watching our distance, washing our hands, we want to make sure that the ventilation measures that we had in place last year are continuing and our cleaning procedures and everything else like that," West Salem School District Superintendent Ryan Rieber said. "Things can change very quickly. We do know that the mitigation measures that we had in place last year worked very well for us. We would prefer not to do that but obviously, our number one goal is to have our kids on campus for the entire school year."

Gundersen Health System Chief of Medical and Clinical Staff Dr. Robyn Borge agreed that kids should be physically in the classroom, but getting rid of masks might be premature.

"I think the bottom line is we need to keep our kids in school, in-person and safe," Dr. Borge said. "I think the safest route for unvaccinated kids is to mask and social distance."

She added that masking is a mitigation that could be crucial to prevent Delta variant spread.

"We're now seeing more kids affected as well about 14% of our COVID cases are now in kids and almost 3% of our hospitalizations are in kids in large part due to the Delta variant," she said.

Dr. Borge said the virus is not as severe for healthy people and that the vaccine works.

"In our breakthrough cases we are seeing much fewer hospitalizations," Dr. Borge said. "The risk of dying due to COVID is so much lower so the bottom line is it improves your health."

Reiber's bottom line is that he's excited to have kids back in the building.

"One thing about education and being a teacher is you need having that contact with kids," he said. "The one thing we don't want to do is take that take away the ability for our staff or our students to be able to do that and hugs handshakes stuff like that, of course, that's part of the education process and that's part of building relationships between kids which we know are so important in the academic and the social and emotional growth of our kids."

National mask policies differ from one another. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said only unvaccinated students need to wear masks indoors and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended masking for all students.