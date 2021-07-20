Memorial honoring our fallen soldiers revealed at Western Technical College

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A traveling memorial was revealed this morning at Western Technical College honoring 5,279 soldiers who have fallen in the line of duty.

The memorial, located at Western's Student Center, is unique in the sense that all of the soldiers on display have pictures to associate with their names.

"When you put a picture next to the name, and you see that person and you see who they are, and you see them in pictures with their family, it's a different kind of memorial and I'm just so honored that we're able to bring this here to Western to share," says Roger Stanford, President of Western Technical College.

This memorial is a reminder of all those who were brave and courageous enough to put their lives on the line for what they believed in. "These are 5,000 heroes. This is beautiful," Stanford continues.

The memorial is slated to be open at Western from July 20-July 25.