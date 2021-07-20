NBA Champs! Bucks win their first title in 50 years

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WXOW) - Behind a 50 point performance by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks won their first NBA Championship in 50 years tonight in Milwaukee.

The Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum 105-98 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Milwaukee got off to a red hot start, leading by as many as 13 points at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was a completely different story as the Suns came right back, leading by 7 at one point, and took a 47-42 lead into the intermission.

Some halftime adjustments and the roaring home crowd helped the Bucks battle back and regain the lead. A 12-point swing put the Bucks up by 5. At the end of the third, the game was tied at 77.

The Bucks started edging away in the 4th quarter. Giannis put Milwaukee up 98-90 with 3:32 remaining. The Suns made a late push with Jae Crowser making two free throws to cut the lead to 100-96 with 1:14 left. But Khris Middleton hit a 17-foot jumper to push the lead back to six.

Phoenix couldn't make any headway into the Bucks lead.

Fans crowded inside Fiserv Forum to watch the Bucks take the title. Many thousands more began celebrating the Deer District outside.