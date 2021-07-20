Oil exec’s departure muddies future of North Slope project

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An executive at one of the companies behind a major oil project on Alaska’s North Slope has resigned, raising questions about the timeline of the Pikka project. Oil Search Managing Director Keiran Wulff resigned because of a worsening health condition. But the Anchorage Daily News also reports the departure comes amid a whistleblower’s complaint into Wulff’s behavior. If Pikka moves forward, it could produce 80,000 barrels of oil daily in the first phase of development, now slated for 2025. Company Chairman Rick Lee says Oil Search has the same passion for Pikka as Wulff but there’s no firm date for deciding when decide to move forward with funding.