Post Office looking for new employees with job fair

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Post Office in La Crosse is holding a job fair to bring in new employees who are ready to work.

The job fair started two days ago and will have its last day tomorrow, July 21, from 10am - 4pm.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older and should bring two forms of identification, an email address, and a willingness to work. It must also be noted that applicants must be able to lift up to 50 lbs. in order to carry out daily tasks.

"It's a great way to reward the people and community by delivering smiles everyday," says Jamie Muller, Postmaster at the La Crosse Post Office.

If anyone is interested in providing a quality service to the community, feel free to visit the job fair or the United States Postal Service's website for more information.