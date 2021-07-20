Russia unveils new fighter, Putin hails country’s air power

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has presented a prototype of a new fighter jet that features stealth capabilities and other advanced characteristics. Russian President Vladimir Putin inspected the new warplane displayed at the MAKS-2021 International Aviation and Space Salon. The air show outside Moscow opened Tuesday. Russian aircraft maker Sukhoi developed the new fighter. Its makers said the prototype is set to make its maiden flight in 2023 and deliveries could start after 2026. They said the new design could be converted to an unpiloted version and a two-seat variant.