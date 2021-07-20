Staubach, Pearson connect again in digital Hail Mary project

DALLAS (AP) — Roger Staubach and Drew Pearson have connected again with their Hail Mary. They are creating a digital collectible of the 50-yard touchdown pass in the final seconds of a 17-14 victory over Minnesota in the 1975 playoffs. It’s part of an emerging product in sports memorabilia called non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. The single item will be up for auction in August with a starting bid of $20,000. The winning bidder gets to join Staubach and Pearson on the field to re-enact the famous play.