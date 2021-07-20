Suspect in German knife attack sent to psychiatric hospital

BERLIN (AP) — Investigators say the suspect in a fatal knife attack in the German city of Wuerzburg has been sent to a psychiatric hospital after experts determined it might not be possible to hold him criminally responsible for his actions. Last month’s assault in and outside a store in the Bavarian city left three women dead and another five people seriously injured. The suspect, a 24-year-old Somali man, was shot in the leg by police and arrested after people surrounded him and used chairs and sticks to hold him off. Investigators said Tuesday that experts are evaluating “whether and to what extent religious convictions of the suspect might have played a role” in the June 25 attack.