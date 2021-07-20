Typical summer heat, but with smoke

Tuesday sunshine…

Temperatures have returned to typical mid-summer levels, mostly in the 80s to lower 90s.We had plenty of sunshine today, but tempered by higher level smoke from western forecast fires. Most of the smoke is aloft, but there is a possibility for this to affect air quality at the surface.

Dry spell is in place…

Dry weather has settled in, but a disturbance or two will bring a slight chance of showers and t-storms to the area tonight and into tomorrow. The coverage will be isolated and will not significantly impact the drought situation for this area.

Warming trend to intensify this week…

Highs will roll back slightly for tomorrow, but the following days will feature rapid return to even hotter temperatures by Thursday and Friday. Humidity will also increase so prepare to exercise caution in your planned everyday outdoor activity. Stay hydrated and cool. Remember your pets in this extreme heat!

Pollen Forecast…

We are currently between the grass and weed pollen seasons, but mold counts will run high for the next several days. Weed counts are expected to increase this week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website,

https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden