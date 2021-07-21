$470 million flood damage bill in hard-hit Dutch town

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The mayor of a Dutch tourist town hit by devastating flooding last week says the raging waters caused around 400 million euros ($470 million) in damage to homes and businesses. Valkenburg’s mayor said Wednesday that about 700 homes in the town were so badly damaged by flooding that their owners will have to seek temporary accommodation while they are repaired. The southern Dutch province of Limburg was hit with the most severe flooding in decades late last week. It caused an anxious weekend as authorities closely monitored dikes and levees strained almost to breaking point by swollen rivers and inundated flood plains. Unlike in neighboring Germany and Belgium where a total of 202 are confirmed dead, there were no casualties in the Netherlands.