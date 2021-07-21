Biden to meet next month with private sector on cyber issues

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. official says President Joe Biden plans to meet next month with business executives about cybersecurity. The August 25 meeting will also involve members of the administration’s national security team. It comes as the White House is scrambling to help companies protect against ransomware attacks from Russia-based criminal syndicates and as the administration also confronts an aggressive cybersecurity threat from the Chinese government. A National Security Council spokesperson disclosed the meeting, but did not identify the business leaders who would be participating. The meeting will focus on how to “work together to collectively improve the nation’s cybersecurity.”