China blasts dam to divert floods that killed at least 25

BEIJING (AP) — China’s military has blasted a dam to release floodwaters threatening one of its most heavily populated provinces as the death toll in widespread flooding rose to at least 25. The dam operation was carried out late Tuesday night to release pressure on river banks. Authorities say at least 25 people have died in severe flooding in the Henan provincial capital of Zhengzhou and seven are missing. Residents were trapped in the subway system and left stranded at schools, apartments and offices. Transport and working life have been disrupted throughout the province, with torrents of rain turning streets into rapidly flowing rivers, washing away cars and rising into people’s homes. More than 100,000 people have been evacuated to safety.