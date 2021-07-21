Clouds will retreat tomorrow.

Stubborn clouds…

A weak front generated clouds, but no rainfall last night into this afternoon. The clouds are likely to stick around through tonight, but more sunshine should return for Thursday. Highs today were mostly in the 70s and we should climb into the 80s tomorrow afternoon.

Hotter weather develops…

The front that slipped through over the last 24 hours will return to the north, and highs will soar back into the upper 80s and then the 90s by the weekend into much of next week. Humidity will climb and the area will see uncomfortably hot conditions. Stay hydrated and cool!

Rain chances are slim…

As the heat builds and higher humidity develops there will be a slight chance of t-storms for Friday night and Saturday. At this point, the chances are slight and the coverage will likely be isolated.

Pollen Forecast…

The allergy forecast keeps the weed counts low until Friday, but the mold spore counts into the air will continue quite high.

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden