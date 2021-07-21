Duke Slater, NFL’s 1st Black lineman, is now Hall of Famer

Duke Slater, NFL’s 1st Black lineman, is now Hall of FamerNew
Duke Slater was so good the NFL couldn’t keep him out. And now he’s going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The pioneering two-way lineman was part of the centennial class announced in 2020 to celebrate the NFL’s 100th season. He will be included in induction festivities Aug. 7-8 after they were postponed last year. Slater tackled bigotry head-on, and blocked it, too. He was the NFL’s first African-American lineman, and often the only Black player on the field. After retiring, he broke down more racial barriers to become a judge in Chicago.