Fury cross the Mersey: Liverpool loses world heritage status

LONDON (AP) — Civic leaders in Liverpool are expressing outrage after the English port city was stripped of its World Heritage status by the United Nations’ culture organization. NESCO’s World Heritage Committee voted to remove the designation because of developments on the city’s historic River Mersey waterfront. The decision came after a UNESCO report said the projects, including a planned new stadium for soccer team Everton, were “detrimental to the site’s authenticity and integrity.” Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson called the decision “incomprehensible.” The city that gave birth to The Beatles was added to UNESCO’s World Heritage list in 2004, but was placed on the organization’s heritage in danger list in 2012