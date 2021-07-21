Humidity flourishes even under gray skies

Air quality concerns will continue today. The air quality alert in southeastern Minnesota expired at 6 am. However, moderate to unhealthy air quality levels could be noticed, especially, if you are sensitive. Keep outdoor time short and improvements will come tomorrow.

Cloud cover increased this morning with the dropping cold front. Gloomier conditions will be around for much of the day. Then a few isolated showers are possible but it won't be anything measurable. With the lack of sunshine, high temperatures will be limited to the lower 80s. However, the humidity will continue to make it feel sticky.

Sunshine returns tomorrow and so will the 90-degree weather. A slight chance for evening thunderstorms stays in the forecast. Yet, this chance is not looking to be promising. This would make for an even sunnier and warmer Friday.

Starting Friday dew points will hold near 70 degrees, creating feel-like temperatures in the triple digits. Actual temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s. Sunday could be a bit more comfortable but the heat will still be around.

A more likely chance for storms arrives Friday night into Saturday morning. A few storms could be strong with small hail, gusty wind, and lightning.

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett