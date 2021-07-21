Giannis increases his star power with epic NBA Finals performance

Milwaukee, WIs. (WXOW) It's Giannis' world and we're just paying rent.

Bucks fans celebrating one day after the Bucks superstar put up a performance for the ages.

It will go down as one of the best in NBA Finals history for a close out game.

50 points, 14 rebounds and 5 blocks.

He is just the second player in NBA history to average at least 35 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists in the finals.

The only other…Lebron James.

Giannis signed a supermax contract before this season to stay in Milwaukee and win a title there instead of teaming up with other stars to form a super team, which has become the popular thing in the last 15 years.

Mission accomplished.

"This is my city. They trust me. They believe in us even when we were last the city was still like on our side. Obviously, I wanted to get the job done. But that's my stubborn side. It's easy to go somewhere and win a championship with somebody else. It's easy. I could go to a super team and just do my part and win a championship. But this is the hard way to do it and this is the way. And we did it," Antetokounmpo said.

"Second half, it was all Giannis. Not going to lie. He got the ball he dominated. He didn't settle. He forced his way to the rim. He forced his way to the free throw line. He held us down for the majority of the second half in that game," said Khris Middleton.

The Bucks won the series 4-2, winning game 6 105-98.