Japan tops Australia in softball as delayed Tokyo Games open

FUKUSHIMA, Japan (AP) — Host Japan got off to a winning start when the Tokyo Olympics got underway after a one-year delay. The Japanese beat Australia 8-1 in softball behind Yukiko Ueno. The 39-year-old pitcher won the 2008 gold medal game against the United States. The game was played in a nearly empty stadium. Fans were barred from the Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic. Many in Japan have questioned whether the Olympics should take place at all with low levels of vaccination in the nation. Ueno allowed two hits over 4 1/3 innings and struck out seven.