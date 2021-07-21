La Crosse Lighthouse receives funding for a peer-run respite house

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Lighthouse organization provides services for people struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues.

La Crosse Lighthouse is receiving over $400,000 in grant money from the state. The money will go toward creating a peer-run respite house in La Crosse.

The respite house will be available to those 18 and older and house people for short-term stays. Organizers said it will be a safe place for those in the very first steps of their recovery.

"Our hope is to provide them a home-like situation, a nurturing environment that will allow them to begin their recovery," Board of Directors for La Crosse Lighthouse Member Scott Mihalovic said.

He also said they are happy to receive the funding, but they are still trying to find a suitable facility.

"We hope to be able to open our facility by September... October at the latest," Mihalovic said. "All that is contingent on us finding a home, a place that we can call La Crosse Lighthouse, where we can help people still in recovery and make a difference in this community."

Organizers said once they have found a location, they will still need to hire an executive director, house manager and staff who are familiar with mental health and addiction issues.