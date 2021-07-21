Main Tanzania opposition party says leader arrested, missing

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzania’s leading opposition party says the whereabouts of its party leader Freeman Mbowe are unknown after police arrested him Tuesday while he met with 10 other officials. CHADEMA secretary general John Mnyika tells journalists that “we see this as a kidnapping.” CHADEMA spokesman John Mrema says the others were taken to the central police station in Mwanza. Politically motivated arrests were common under former President John Magufuli, who died in March. Many in Tanzania expected them to end under current President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Magufuli’s former deputy.