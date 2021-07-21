Michael Avenatti faces embezzlement trial in California

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Lawyer Michael Avenatti is expected in court in California for a trial on charges he embezzled millions of dollars from his clients. Opening statements are scheduled Wednesday in Santa Ana. He is charged with 10 counts of wire fraud. The 50-year-old lawyer was sentenced earlier this month in New York to 2 1/2 years in prison in a $25 million extortion case involving Nike. Avenatti has pleaded not guilty to the California charges and will represent himself at trial. A lawyer who was representing Avenatti and continues to assist on the case recently raised concerns about publicity from the New York sentencing affecting his right to a fair trial. Avenatti previously represented porn actress Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump.