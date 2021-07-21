Morocco denies using spyware to target French officials

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s government has denied reports that Moroccan authorities may have used malware made by Israel’s NSO Group to spy on the cellphones of France’s president and other public figures. The Moroccan government lashed out at a global media consortium investigating the suspected widespread use of NSO’s Pegasus spyware to target journalists, human rights activists and politicians in multiple countries. The government threatened unspecified legal action after reports that a Moroccan security agency may have used the spyware to monitor the cellphones of President Emmanuel Macron and French government members in 2019.