Number of undocumented migrants into UK surpasses 2020 total

LONDON (AP) — The number of undocumented migrants reaching Britain in small boats this year has surpassed the total for all of 2020 as people smugglers take advantage of good weather to cross the English Channel from France. As of Tuesday, at least 8,452 migrants had landed on U.K. shores in 2021, eclipsing the 8,417 people who crossed the Channel last year, according to data compiled by Britain’s Press Association. The British government is working with authorities in France to increase the number of police patrolling French beaches to try and stop migrants from making the crossing. Britain will provide 54 million pounds ($73 million) to support the French efforts.