“The Murder Mystery at the Murder Mystery” kicks off this weekend

(WXOW) - Prepare for a performance full of twists and turns this weekend in Sparta.

The Sparta Area Theatre and Arts Guild will put on "The Murder Mystery at the Murder Mystery" over the next two weekends.

The performance centers on a cast of actors, working to perform a British murder mystery party with accents and all. At the final dress rehearsal, the lights go out and one of the actors is murdered on stage- which wasn't in the script! More murders continue to happen as the scenes keep playing. The performance features a surprise ending that you won't want to miss.

The show is directed by Rachael Schultz and Jim Frei. Tickets are available at the door or on The Murder Mystery At The Murder Mystery Eventbrite.

Catch "The Murder Mystery at the Murder Mystery" at the Sparta Eagles Club this Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

If you can't make it this weekend, performances will run again on July 30th and the 31st at the same time. A 2:00 p.m. performance will take place on the 31st.