Tour of converted farmland into prairie habitat

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Pollination and Preservation. That was the theme Tuesday for a group of conservationists and area farmers touring a prairie farm. The Houston County farm hosting the tour showcased a conservation success story where an overworked cropland portion was converted into a prairie habitat three years ago.

Kiley Friedrich, a Midwest Coordinator for the Monarch joint Venture, explains that the field trip, like this one to Potter's farm, is a great way to show folks the benefits of ecosystem conversions.

"We are here visiting some sites with our partners from the Pheasant Forever and Quail Forever organizations showing folks what they can do with their habitat options here in this part of the state, here in Minnesota," Friedrich said. "But also what other habitats they can provide on their property and landscapes"

Friedrich continued saying the tour shows "...what the progression of these sites have been and what sort of management tips and tricks we can offer, so folks can create the healthiest pollinator habitat possible."

The prairie farm owner invested in 25 different wildflower seedings designed to ensure many flowers bloomed throughout the summer months. Those wildflowers in addition to four different milkweed varieties work together to create an environment for Monarch butterflies to thrive.

That was the goal, bring back the Monarchs. Because in doing so, it provides an ecosystem that supports multiple species of butterflies and, as an added benefit, a home for over 400 native bee species found in Minnesota.

The Monarch population has been slowly gaining numbers as projects like these are implemented statewide in conjunction with other state initiatives. Eric Ressel, Farm Bill Biologist and Certified Conservation Planner, says bringing back the monarchs are a key step in bringing back other pollinators.

"We're creating an umbrella effect," Ressel said. "That's not only going to benefit monarch butterflies, but a whole host of other native butterfly species, moths, native bumble bees, native honey bee, native beetles, native insects down that food chain"

"They are going to be the building blocks of the entire food web." Ressel added. "So by restoring insect communities we are restoring the whole food web and the whole prairie ecosystem."

Another environmental benefit: One acre of prairie plantings can also store one ton of carbon on roots and soil per year. Increasing water quality, preventing soil erosion, restoring native species, and increasing the biodiversity in the soils.

Several programs exist to help farmers make the transition to environmental conservation. Farmers can apply for Environmental Quality Incentives Programs (EQIP) or Conservation Reserve Programs (CRP) by contacting their local certified conservation planner.

More information on these programs can be found here: https://www.co.houston.mn.us/departments/soil-and-water/