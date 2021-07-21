Tunisia’s president orders military to manage virus crisis

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s president has ordered the military to take over management of the national COVID-19 pandemic response. The country is fighting one of Africa’s worst virus outbreaks. President Kais Saied announced Wednesday on a regional TV network that the military health service would take on the task. Soldiers and military medics are already helping with vaccinations and taking oxygen to regions where hospitals are suffering shortages. Meanwhile, a new health minister is taking office. His predecessor was fired over a surprise decision to open vaccination centers for the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha this week. The decision prompted confusion and chaos as crowds massed at vaccination centers.