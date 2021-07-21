US, Germany seal deal on contentious Russian gas pipeline

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior State Department official says the U.S. and Germany have reached a deal that will allow the completion of a controversial Russian gas pipeline to Europe without the imposition of further U.S. sanctions. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday that the two governments would soon announce details of the pact that is intended to address U.S. and eastern and central European concerns about the impact of the Nord Stream 2 project. There is strong bipartisan opposition to the pipeline in Congress.