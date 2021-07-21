UWL vanguards, student volunteers representing their university

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - An organization at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse allows a group of student volunteers to demonstrate their enthusiasm towards their school.

What could be seen as simple tour guides for potential future students, the Vanguards are individuals who represent the student body and are able to give their positive perspective to those who are visiting.

Being a Vanguard does not provide the respective students with any compensation, but it allows them to volunteer for their school and bring excitement to those thinking about attending it in the future.

"Probably the best thing about it is just how satisfied I feel about the excitement that families show towards the things that I'm saying, and the way that I can kind of get them excited about their college experience because I know how important it is to love the college that you go to, so to be able to give that to other people is probably the best part," says Fallon Ash, a UWL Vanguard.