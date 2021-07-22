Barnes campaign launch lands in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes stopped at several local La Crosse businesses on Thursday.

It's part of his campaign launch for his run for U.S. Senate. His first stop in town was at Smith's Bike Shop, talking and listening to the owners on the challenges of running a small business. Barnes later spoke to the importance and responsibility of ensuring small businesses receive the state and federal aid intended for them.

Regarding his decision to run for the Senate seat, Barnes said he's the most qualified candidate based on experience.

"I've had a chance to travel the state. I know the state better, I've been to all 72 counties, meeting people from all walks of life." he said. "We don't just stop at a gas station and check a county off, we had very real conversations about what was going on."

From Smith's Bicycle shop, joined by La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds, Barnes made the walk to Larson's General on Main Street. Again, he was able to meet and listen to small business concerns as well as the challenges and successes over the past year.

"It's important for us to do everything that we can possibly do to support our small businesses because they are the fabric of our communities and that's exactly why I'm here today," Barnes said.

Barnes is one of nine possible Democratic candidates in the Senate race. The seat is currently held by Republican Senator Ron Johnson who has not yet announced if he plans to run again.