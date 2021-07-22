Call for updating hate crime laws after man charged in Copeland Park assault

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The mayor of La Crosse is asking for changes in the state's hate crime laws after an assault on a transgender couple in Copeland Park.

Travis D. Crawford faces charges of Substantial Battery and Felony Bail Jumping-New Crimes for the incident Tuesday evening.

The criminal complaint said the couple was in the park when they said Crawford confronted them, accused them of stealing his bike, then called them derogatory names.

When told to leave, Crawford punched one person in the face. After falling to the ground, Crawford then kicked that person in the face.

As of Thursday afternoon, Crawford is in the La Crosse County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond.

Following the attack, La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds spoke out against the fact that the wording of the current state laws doesn't include protections for transgender individuals.

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke provided part of the statute that is looked at related to hate crimes. He called the statute "limited".

Intentionally selects the person against whom the crime under par. (a) is committed or selects the property that is damaged or otherwise affected by the crime under par. (a) in whole or in part because of the actor's belief or perception regarding the race, religion, color, disability, sexual orientation, national origin or ancestry of that person

Mayor Reynolds responded, in part, Thursday afternoon,

"While the perpetrator of this crime has been charged with a felony, the assault apparently cannot be charged as a hate crime under state statutes due to arcane language in those statutes that do not extend hate crime enhancement to crimes committed against transgender or non-binary individuals (La Crosse police officers had immediately requested a review from the District Attorney’s office to determine hate crime enhancement eligibility.)”

“It is, of course, appalling that some members of our community are so consumed by hate that they are provoked to violence against children. But we should extend our indignation of this attack to our state lawmakers who choose inaction on outdated state laws over justice. To those lawmakers, I urge immediate action. Take action to prove to your constituents that the rights of all matter. Take action to demonstrate your devotion to justice and fairness. Take action to make certain our message of “Hate has no home here” is more than words on a sign.”

Crawford has a court appearance Friday afternoon in La Crosse County Circuit Court.