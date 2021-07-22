China’s Zhengzhou begins cleanup after storms kill 33

BEIJING (AP) — Residents of the storm-ravaged central Chinese city of Zhengzhou have begun shoveling mud from their homes and hauling away wrecked cars and piles of destroyed belongings following floods that killed at least 33 people. Rains on Thursday continued to pound parts of Henan province of which Zhengzhou is the capital city. Streets have been turned into rivers and people were stranded in apartments, offices, hotels and rural homes in dozens of cities and towns. In the worst incident in Zhengzhou, 12 people died Tuesday night in flooded subway stations. Meanwhile, Typhoon In-Fa is approaching Taiwan and China’s southeastern costal provinces and is expected to bring a new round of rain and high winds.