Dream come true for new business owner at Valley View Mall

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse man is taking the definition of perseverance to a new level after going from homeless to a business owner.

Micquel Jackson opened his new store called The Guy Girl Code on Thursday at 12:16 PM. That time marks a special moment for Jackson because it's the exact time he lost his father to COVID-19. The store features what Jackson calls the "new wave of fashion," and he hopes to bring new energy to the Valley View Mall while infusing the fashion supporting the hip hop culture into the community.

"Just being humble man, you know what I’m saying, just being real humble and just hanging on everything I had and waiting for the perfect timing to move and strike and we did it we pulled it off and it’s happening," said Jackson. "If I can do it, you can do it, you know. What I’m saying is it’s all about change. If you can see it you can touch it if you can touch it you can taste it and if you can taste it you got it in your hands and it’s happening."

Jackson's store will also serve as a "safe space" for students struggling in the classroom with desks placed around the store so those students can complete assignments in a comfortable space.