FirstEnergy to pay $230M in settlement in Ohio bribery case

CINCINNATI (AP) — Federal authorities say Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. has agreed to a deferred prosecution settlement that calls for the company to fully cooperate and pay a $230 million fine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cincinnati and the FBI are scheduled to hold a news briefing later Thursday morning. FirstEnergy officials announced earlier this year it was in talks with the prosecutors on the agreement. The company has been accused by authorities of secretly funding a $60 million bribery scheme to help win legislative passage of a $1 billion bailout for two nuclear power plants operated by a wholly-owned subsidiary when the bill was passed in July 2019.