Hometown Conversations: Understanding Islam

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As the Muslim holy week of Eid al-Adha comes to a close, members of the local Islamic community share the commonalities of their faith.

Members of the La Crosse Interfaith Shoulder to Shoulder Network (LISSN) said about 50-60 people meet at the mosque in La Crosse regularly to practice their faith. That faith, they said, finds its roots in the same beliefs as Judeo-Christian religions.

In fact, Eid al-Adha commemorates Abraham's willingness to offer his son as a sacrifice to God. In the Muslim tradition, Abraham is not the only familiar name.

"This is very important to know from a Muslim point of view to all people as a fact of awareness that we honor and really hold in respect all the prophets from Noah to Abraham, Ishmael and Jacob, Moses, Jesus and Muhammad, peace be upon them all," said Shaheera Saleem, a member of LISSN.

As a group, LISSN formed in response to anti-Muslim sentiment but includes members of all faith communities. Eid al-Adha began the evening of Monday, July 19 and concludes on Friday, July 23.