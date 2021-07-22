La Crosse Rotary Club donates to Big Brothers Big Sisters

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern in downtown La Crosse hosted a meeting on Thursday for the La Crosse Rotary Club where they handed off a check to Big Brothers Big Sisters.

The money came from a recent Rotary Club fundraiser, the President's Choice Wine Raffle. The money made from the raffle goes to an organization of the club president's choice. Former club president, Andrew Bakkum, decided to donate the $2,000 raised to Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a local branch of a nationwide organization that aims to "ignite the best possible futures" for kids. It pairs up volunteers with local youth to help mentor them, and get them into the community to have fun. Bakkum has worked with the charity in the past, and he said he believes their work is incredibly important for the community. He added, in reference to charity work for children, "there's nothing better than that."

For more information on Big Brothers Big Sisters, you can visit their website here.