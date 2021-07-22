More heat and isolated t-storms

Hot and humid weather is returning…

Increasing heat and humidity allowed an isolated shower or two to develop during the afternoon. Highs reached into the 80s as expected, and the trend should take us back into the 90s for the next 5 or 6 days.

Isolated t-storms possible early this weekend…

A trough of low pressure will slide through the area early Saturday, and a few t-storms will be popping up. Unfortunately they won’t be producing widespread drought-reducing amounts. Most of Saturday will be hot, humid and dry.

Longer range outlook…

Our next 7 days will feature above normal readings, and the longer range outlooks favor more of the same. We will add to our number of 90 degree days. This isn’t rare for this time of the year. Statistically this is our hottest time of the year.

Pollen Forecast…

The allergy forecast keeps the weed counts low until Saturday, but the mold spore counts into the air will continue quite high.

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden