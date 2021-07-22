Police Oversight under discussion at Criminal Justice Management Council

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A resolution to create a committee to study what La Crosse County needs in terms of police oversight was sent back to the Criminal Justice Management Council (CJMC) last week. The CJMC met for their monthly meeting and on the agenda was to discuss what to do with the resolution and the concerns it didn't involve law enforcement representatives.

Sheriff Jeff Wolf of La Crosse County, approached the county board last week and the CJMC this week, stating law enforcement wants to be part of the solution as long as the problem itself is defined.

Sheriff Wolf also feels no oversight is needed as it already exists within the Sheriff's Department and the county's municipality police and fire commissions.

District Attorney Tim Gruenke doesn't agree saying the intent of the resolution is to bring together law enforcement representatives and experts along with community advocates representing marginalized populations in the county.

"My understanding of it was that we would send this to the County Board to develop a committee to study this a little bit further, a little bit more in depth," Gruenke said. "With people from the different municipalities, people from law enforcement, people wo are advocates in the community. A wide variety of folks to actually dig in a little bit deeper to study the impact of it, the usefulness of it, the need for it, these types of things. And at the end, make a resolution or recommendation to the county board about their findings."

The District Attorney added that 35th Assembly District representative Steve Doyle, who sits on the County Board, volunteered to be a law enforcement liaison to collect their thoughts on the matter and report to the CJMC.

The DA expects it will likely take a month or two as the Council makes the requested refinements in order to send it back to the County to move forward with it.