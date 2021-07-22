Radio host Larry Elder wins fight to enter California recall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder will be a candidate in California’s upcoming recall election aimed at removing Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office. Elder scored a swift court victory in Sacramento, where he challenged a decision by state election officials to block him from the ballot. Superior Court Judge Laurie M. Earl on Wednesday disagreed with a state decision that Elder failed to meet requirements to file recent tax returns. Earl found the rule didn’t apply to recall elections. The state says 46 replacemenet candidates qualified for the Sept. 14 recall ballot.