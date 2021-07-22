Skip to Content

Reignited fire turns to arson investigation

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Suspicion shifts to an intentional act after a mobile home ignites for the third time in three days.

The La Crescent Fire Department responded on Thursday evening around 7 p.m. to the trailer at 16th St. and Grandview Terrace. The same residence sustained initial damage from a fire Monday night. It ignited a second time around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire officials tell News 19 the Monday fire moved quickly leaving the home a total loss. The subsequent fires are now being investigated as arson.

Authorities reported no injuries from any of the incidents.

