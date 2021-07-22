School districts in La Crosse County ask for vaccinations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As the school year approaches, the superintendents of all school districts in La Crosse County are asking that any individuals who can get vaccinated please do so.

The heads of the La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem, and Bangor districts issued a release discussing the upcoming school year.

In it, it said that increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases lead them to look at what might still be necessary for the start of the school year.

Find vaccination information here.

"It has become clear that the first, best mitigation strategy is vaccination. We are asking all eligible individuals to consider being vaccinated. Please speak to your doctor about the risks and benefits of the vaccine. Low or no community spread will allow schools to remain open with the fewest mitigation strategies necessary," the release said.

The release stated that all five districts are focused on getting students back into the classroom. They also want to make the upcoming school year "look and feel as normal as possible."

It concluded, "Being vaccinated is very much a collective community effort to ensure students can fulfill their potential in our classrooms."