Should vaccinated people mask up with COVID-19 cases rising?

You might still want to mask up in public even if you’re fully vaccinated. With COVID-19 cases rising, experts say masking can provide another layer of protection and help prevent the virus from spreading to others who aren’t protected. U.S. health officials haven’t changed their guidance that fully vaccinated people can safely go without masks in most situations, but note local decisions on mask mandates could vary depending on vaccination and case levels. Some experts also say wearing a mask could help prevent the spread of the virus to people who are more vulnerable to severe illness if infected.