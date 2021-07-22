St. Jude hits donation milestone to fight childhood cancer

NEW YORK (AP) — For St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, even the sky is no longer the limit. At a time when similar institutions face fundraising shortfalls as donors have shifted their priorities in response to the pandemic, the Memphis-based hospital has just completed its biggest fundraising year ever. The hospital is crediting its success to online donations and to publicity campaigns, like a sweepstakes to send someone to space that it hopes will raise $200 million. The $2 billion that was raised in their 2021 fiscal year, St. Jude officials say, marks the first time that a single-mission charity has reached that milestone.