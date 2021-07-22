Venice risks move to UNESCO world heritage site in danger

MILAN (AP) — UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee is debating Thursday whether to designate Venice and its lagoon environment as an endangered world heritage site. The comes amid the impact of over-tourism, alongside its steady decline in population and poor governance. The Italian government moved this this month to avoid the designation, rerouting massive cruise ships from the historic center to an industrial port still within the Venice lagoon. The ships’ passage through the Giudecca Canal was cited as a key reason placing Venice’s status at risk. The recommendation was made by World Heritage Center in June, with the aim of alerting the international community of the urgency of Venice’s situation.