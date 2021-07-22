WATCH 11 a.m.: Parade celebrates Bucks NBA title

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WXOW) - The party is on in downtown Milwaukee Thursday for the NBA Champions.

The Milwaukee Bucks are parading through the city beginning at 11 a.m. celebrating the team's first title in 50 years.

Bucks players, coaches, owners, alumni, and staff are taking part in the parade according to the team.

When the parade ends down in the Deer District by Fiserv Forum, the championship celebration ceremonies begin.

Expect to hear from the players and coaches, among others, during the event which is set to start at approximately 12:30 p.m.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to squeeze into the streets of downtown Milwaukee to catch a glimpse of the Milwaukee Bucks in a parade that celebrates the city’s first NBA championship in half a century.

The team’s ascendance has invigorated a Midwestern city that is far from the league’s more cosmopolitan venues, like Los Angeles or Boston. And fans have embraced NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who decided to stay with the team that selected him eight years ago with the 15th overall pick in the draft when he was just 18 years old.

The players and owners will board five double-decker buses Thursday as they roll through the heart of the city. They’ll finish with a celebration outside Fiserv Forum in the city’s Deer District.