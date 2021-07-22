Working out of the clouds and haze with warming temperatures

The haze in the skies will continue as we head into the weekend forecast. Yet, the near-surface smoke is expected to move out today as southerly winds tap into the region. But if you are sensitive keep in mind to limit your outdoor time over the next 48 hours at least.

With a warm front sliding across Wisconsin a few showers are possible. This will keep the cloud cover around but there is a more likely chance to watch clouds start to break apart. The warm front will help to usher high temperatures back to seasonal conditions. However, with rich humidity, it will feel more like the 90 especially under peeks of sunshine.

Friday plentiful sunshine will bring more heat and humidity. Temperatures will be more than 10 degrees above average. Then humidity will make it feel like the triple digits. Stay hydrated and listen to your body!

Friday night into Saturday morning a few stronger thunderstorms will be possible. Scattered thunderstorms will bring a quick quarter of an inch with isolated inch measurements. Also small hail, gusty wind, and lightning will be possible.

By Saturday evening, areas of sunshine will break from the clouds. Even with morning storms, the region will keep the heat. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower 90s with humidity making it feel like the upper 90s.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett