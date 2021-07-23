Adam Hadwin, Ryan Armour shoot 65s to share 3M Open lead

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Adam Hadwin missed the weekend cuts in his last three tournaments, continuing a disappointing stretch as he dropped to 120th in the FedEx Cup standings. The 33-year-old Canadian has put himself in position to get back in contention for the playoffs with a strong run at the 3M Open. Hadwin shot a 6-under 65 on Friday for a share of the lead with Ryan Armour at 10-under 132. Armour shot 65. Hadwin and Armour were two of few players in the afternoon to go low as wind started to play a role following a hot and humid morning with heat indexes reaching 100 degrees. Bo Hoag, Chez Reavie, Jhonatton Vegas and Roger Sloan were a shot back. All four played in the morning.