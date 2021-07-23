Another round of dangerous heat moves in for the weekend

As sunshine shows off this morning, temperatures will start to climb. High temperatures will climb well into the 90s as it will feel more like the triple digits. Stay hydrated and take breaks out of the sunshine today.

As unstable air builds with this heat, a disturbance will initiate strong storms. This evening in northern Minnesota, strong storms develop and push into northwest Wisconsin. Strong storms will bring gusty wind and frequent lightning. Thunderstorms will fall apart as they head into the Coulee Region. So only a few scattered storms/showers are possible early Saturday morning.

Almost instantaneously the sunshine will return Saturday afternoon. Then lingering warm air will bring feel-like temperatures back to the triple digits. So it will be another day to find ways to stay cool.

Sunday will knock down the dew points which will help for it not to feel as warm. However, the warm air mass across the Midwest will keep the high temperatures in the 90s. Then skies will be mostly to partly sunny.

The last week of July is looking to bring more dangerous heat with a few isolated storm chances.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett